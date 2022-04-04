Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Receives $334.84 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $334.84.

Several research firms have recently commented on FB. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. China Renaissance Securities cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $415.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total transaction of $26,688.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,073 shares of company stock worth $1,598,157. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the first quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 24,304 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,404,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Pariax LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $2,585,000. Leo H. Evart Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $686,000. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $1,676,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,008,000. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $224.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.56. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $185.82 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

