Metro AG (ETR:B4B3) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Metro AG (ETR:B4B3 – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €9.90 ($10.88).

Several brokerages have commented on B4B3. Barclays set a €10.00 ($10.99) price target on shares of Metro in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. HSBC set a €8.50 ($9.34) price target on shares of Metro in a research report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €10.20 ($11.21) price target on shares of Metro in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.10 ($11.10) price target on shares of Metro in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €10.50 ($11.54) price objective on Metro in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of ETR B4B3 traded down €0.05 ($0.05) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €8.00 ($8.79). 17 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,620. Metro has a 52 week low of €6.75 ($7.42) and a 52 week high of €12.30 ($13.52). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €9.16 and a 200 day moving average price of €10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.51, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $23.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.07.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 748 wholesale stores and supply depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Aviludo, Classic Fine Foods, Davigel Spain, Pro Ã Pro, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafes, catering companies, small grocery stores, kiosks, independent retailers, service providers, and authorities in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

