Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) PT Lowered to GBX 77 at Liberum Capital

Metro Bank (LON:MTRO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Liberum Capital from GBX 82 ($1.07) to GBX 77 ($1.01) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on shares of Metro Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Metro Bank from GBX 115 ($1.51) to GBX 135 ($1.77) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Metro Bank alerts:

Shares of LON:MTRO opened at GBX 87.40 ($1.14) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 91.81 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 99.68. Metro Bank has a 1 year low of GBX 70.89 ($0.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 147.80 ($1.94). The firm has a market capitalization of £150.70 million and a P/E ratio of -0.61.

In other news, insider Nick Winsor acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.19) per share, with a total value of £45,500 ($59,601.78).

Metro Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.