Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) fell 3.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $97.05 and last traded at $97.31. 629 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 108,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.18.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.24.
In other Metropolitan Bank news, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 2,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $237,602.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Lublin sold 1,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $103,434.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,584 shares of company stock worth $372,891. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.
About Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB)
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.
