MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

MGEE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGE Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of MGE Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of MGE Energy from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MGE Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

MGE Energy stock opened at $81.42 on Thursday. MGE Energy has a 52-week low of $69.23 and a 52-week high of $82.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.09). MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $162.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that MGE Energy will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.387 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.90%.

In other news, Director James G. Berbee bought 1,067 shares of MGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $79,875.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James L. Possin bought 400 shares of MGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.05 per share, for a total transaction of $28,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,598 shares of company stock worth $117,891 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGEE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MGE Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,762,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,234,000 after purchasing an additional 132,622 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in MGE Energy by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 54,844 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MGE Energy by 67.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,877,000 after purchasing an additional 48,210 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in MGE Energy by 247.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 46,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MGE Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 642,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,835,000 after purchasing an additional 27,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

