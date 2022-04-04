MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MGP Ingredients from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen started coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGP Ingredients has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.25.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

MGP Ingredients stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.67. The stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,786. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.27. MGP Ingredients has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $89.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 4.13.

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $166.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MGP Ingredients will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 11.19%.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.84, for a total value of $230,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michele Lux purchased 5,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.36 per share, with a total value of $386,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,752 shares of company stock valued at $699,076. Insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGPI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after acquiring an additional 45,867 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 89,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 1.9% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 490,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,899,000 after acquiring an additional 9,056 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile (Get Rating)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.