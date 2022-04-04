Mincon Group (LON:MCON) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Mincon Group (LON:MCON – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

MCON opened at GBX 102 ($1.34) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 107.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 111.85. Mincon Group has a 52-week low of GBX 95 ($1.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 120 ($1.57). The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. The stock has a market cap of £216.72 million and a P/E ratio of 17.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Mincon Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.56%.

Mincon Group plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services rock drilling tools and associated products Ireland, the Americas, Australasia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers conventional down the hole hammers, bits, and pipes for various drilling industries, including production and exploration mining, water well, geothermal, construction, quarrying oil and gas, and seismic drilling; reverse circulation products; hard-rock horizontal directional drilling system to provide access for fiber optic cable laying and similar activities; rotary drilling products; and drill pipe products.

