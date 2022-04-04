Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, CL King reduced their price objective on shares of Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th.

NYSE:MTX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,363. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Minerals Technologies has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $88.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.37.

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $476.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.88 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Minerals Technologies will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.12%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

