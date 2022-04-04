Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also commented on NERV. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Minerva Neurosciences to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, March 5th.
NERV traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $0.94. 2,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,365. Minerva Neurosciences has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $3.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.74.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,768,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 58,202 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,082,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 333,438 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 799,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 19,977 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 506,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 18,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 43,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.03% of the company’s stock.
About Minerva Neurosciences (Get Rating)
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.
