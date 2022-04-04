Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on NERV. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Minerva Neurosciences to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, March 5th.

NERV traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $0.94. 2,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,365. Minerva Neurosciences has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $3.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.74.

Minerva Neurosciences ( NASDAQ:NERV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.31). Equities analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,768,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 58,202 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,082,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 333,438 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 799,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 19,977 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 506,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 18,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 43,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.03% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

