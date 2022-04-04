Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Reaches One Day Volume of $948,282.00 (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 4th. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market capitalization of $9.96 million and approximately $948,282.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $383.02 or 0.00823659 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00049323 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,496.04 or 0.07518013 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,502.09 or 0.99999795 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00047613 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 26,011 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.