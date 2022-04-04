Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $4,091.00

Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. Mirrored Netflix has a total market capitalization of $7.49 million and $4,091.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Netflix coin can currently be bought for $419.32 or 0.00911989 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00048785 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,444.26 or 0.07491040 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00048367 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,865.17 or 0.99753851 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 17,859 coins. The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance . Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Netflix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Netflix using one of the exchanges listed above.

