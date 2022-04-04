Misbloc Price Tops $0.0223 on Major Exchanges (MSB)

Misbloc (MSB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Misbloc coin can currently be bought for $0.0223 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Misbloc has traded up 14.5% against the dollar. Misbloc has a total market cap of $3.88 million and $622,835.00 worth of Misbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Misbloc alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003561 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00037414 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.20 or 0.00108421 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Misbloc Profile

MSB is a coin. Misbloc’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 173,854,557 coins. The official message board for Misbloc is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=103357971483544 . Misbloc’s official website is misblock.io . Misbloc’s official Twitter account is @misbloc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MISBLOC (Medical information service with blockchain) is designed to provide safe and transparent medical services using blockchain technology, which aims to make the MISBLOC system immune to forgery and counterfeit. “

Misbloc Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Misbloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Misbloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Misbloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Misbloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Misbloc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.