Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 349.33 ($4.58).

MAB has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.58) price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of LON MAB traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 240.60 ($3.15). 319,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,099. Mitchells & Butlers has a 1 year low of GBX 191.90 ($2.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 334 ($4.38). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion and a PE ratio of -20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.99, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 239.21.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

