Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MITK. Zacks Investment Research cut Mitek Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mitek Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.10.

MITK traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.79. 7,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,375. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.17 million, a PE ratio of 70.43 and a beta of 0.45. Mitek Systems has a one year low of $13.59 and a one year high of $23.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Mitek Systems ( NASDAQ:MITK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $32.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.53 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mitek Systems will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 2,840 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $40,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Gray sold 3,589 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $50,963.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,958 shares of company stock worth $240,815. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Mitek Systems during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 21,900.0% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 12,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Mitek Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

