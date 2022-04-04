Mizuho Boosts Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target to $35.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $23.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MRO. Benchmark downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.53.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $25.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.55 and a 200-day moving average of $18.38. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $26.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.75.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Marathon Oil’s revenue was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.14%.

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 65,218 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $1,671,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,180,065 shares of company stock worth $29,703,167 over the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

