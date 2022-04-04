MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $148.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.83% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MKS Instruments is benefiting from rising demand for its solutions in the semiconductor and advanced market led by advanced electronics and industrial applications. The company’s prospects are driven by an improving semiconductor market and increased demand, particularly for Power Solutions. The acquisition of Atotech is expected to impact the company’s long-term growth positively. Continuing strong demand for its plasma and reactive gas solutions is a key catalyst. However, MKS Instruments’ shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. The company is facing stiff competition in a highly cyclical industry. Increased leverage due to acquisitions is a headwind. First-quarter 2022 guidance is tepid due to supply chain constraints and rising costs.”

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MKSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.67.

MKS Instruments stock traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $143.93. 6,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,905. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.72. MKS Instruments has a 12 month low of $135.56 and a 12 month high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $763.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total transaction of $44,997.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

