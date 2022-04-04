Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.34

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.34 and last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 10424500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.02.

MBT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.99, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock ( NYSE:MBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 340.18% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the third quarter worth $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. 21.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

