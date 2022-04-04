Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Receives $60.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Moncler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

OTCMKTS:MONRF remained flat at $$55.50 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 616. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.90. Moncler has a 52-week low of $47.88 and a 52-week high of $78.05.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

