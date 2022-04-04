Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MDLZ. Mizuho began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.45.

MDLZ stock opened at $63.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $88.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. Mondelez International has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $69.47.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 622,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,082 shares during the period. First International Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 153.0% in the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 252,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,775,000 after buying an additional 152,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

