Moonriver Price Reaches $79.03 (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. One Moonriver coin can currently be purchased for $79.03 or 0.00173031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonriver has a market cap of $294.05 million and $59.25 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Moonriver has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00048222 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,416.29 or 0.07479937 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,644.35 or 0.99938012 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00047433 BTC.

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,299,264 coins and its circulating supply is 3,720,903 coins. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Moonriver

