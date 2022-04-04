Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.6% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.4% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.9% in the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 12,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 3,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $1,860,734.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,814,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $86.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $156.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.45. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $76.25 and a 1 year high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 24.60%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

MS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.19.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

