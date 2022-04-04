Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Morningstar stock traded up $3.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $273.63. The stock had a trading volume of 995 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,333. Morningstar has a 52-week low of $229.33 and a 52-week high of $350.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $275.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 60.67 and a beta of 1.17.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $462.20 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 32.29%.

In other news, CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.04, for a total transaction of $420,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 18,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.84, for a total transaction of $5,496,265.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,595 shares of company stock valued at $56,662,785 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Morningstar by 48.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 152.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the third quarter worth $30,000. 52.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

