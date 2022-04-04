MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Price Target Cut to €40.00

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €50.00 ($54.95) to €40.00 ($43.96) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
MOR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a €31.00 ($34.07) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on MorphoSys from €46.00 ($50.55) to €30.00 ($32.97) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MorphoSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MorphoSys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.28.
MorphoSys stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.35. 119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,548. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.23. MorphoSys has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $24.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.05.
About MorphoSys (Get Rating)
MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.
