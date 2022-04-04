MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MSCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $533.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSCI from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $573.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $610.57.

Shares of MSCI stock traded up $10.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $526.62. 6,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,276. MSCI has a fifty-two week low of $428.97 and a fifty-two week high of $679.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.87 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $511.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $577.24.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.01). MSCI had a negative return on equity of 256.92% and a net margin of 35.53%. The business had revenue of $549.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MSCI will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.82%.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 131.8% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Â- Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

