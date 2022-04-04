Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Sets New 1-Year High at $204.17

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $204.17 and last traded at $201.43, with a volume of 2317 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $201.09.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Murphy USA from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.55. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 50.07%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 66.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.73%.

In other Murphy USA news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 2,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total value of $523,887.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,360,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 7,582 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $444,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,634,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $524,936,000 after acquiring an additional 39,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

