MyNeighborAlice Price Tops $8.08 on Major Exchanges (ALICE)

MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 4th. One MyNeighborAlice coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.08 or 0.00017542 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MyNeighborAlice has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. MyNeighborAlice has a total market capitalization of $247.36 million and approximately $195.93 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MyNeighborAlice Coin Profile

ALICE is a coin. Its genesis date was March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,600,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

MyNeighborAlice Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyNeighborAlice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyNeighborAlice should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MyNeighborAlice using one of the exchanges listed above.

