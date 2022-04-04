Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

NTRA has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Natera from $152.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.67.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.90. 1,190,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,553,322. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.17. Natera has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $129.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24). Natera had a negative return on equity of 90.55% and a negative net margin of 75.43%. The business had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.89) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Natera will post -6.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,995 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.61, for a total value of $412,636.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $37,269.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,178 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,879. 10.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Natera by 395.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 343,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,084,000 after purchasing an additional 274,205 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,900,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Natera by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Natera by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 8,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Natera by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

