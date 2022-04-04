Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Nathan’s Famous stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.20. 56 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,006. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.98. The firm has a market cap of $223.03 million, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.39. Nathan’s Famous has a one year low of $51.50 and a one year high of $78.89.
Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a negative return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $25.91 million for the quarter.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 253,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,797,000 after acquiring an additional 9,130 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 2.2% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 165,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,125,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,094,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,712 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 10.1% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 39,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.38% of the company’s stock.
Nathan’s Famous Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast-food units. It is involved in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.
