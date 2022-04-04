Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Nathan’s Famous stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.20. 56 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,006. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.98. The firm has a market cap of $223.03 million, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.39. Nathan’s Famous has a one year low of $51.50 and a one year high of $78.89.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a negative return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $25.91 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from Nathan’s Famous’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Nathan’s Famous’s payout ratio is presently 54.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 253,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,797,000 after acquiring an additional 9,130 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 2.2% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 165,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,125,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,094,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,712 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 10.1% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 39,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.38% of the company’s stock.

Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast-food units. It is involved in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.

