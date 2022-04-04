National Asset Management Inc. Buys 192 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,935,028,000 after acquiring an additional 18,167 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 13.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,143,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,426,200,000 after acquiring an additional 255,913 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 43.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,093,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,393,258,000 after acquiring an additional 631,630 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 5.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,746,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,162,404,000 after acquiring an additional 92,300 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 1.3% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,102,222,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALGN. StockNews.com began coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $693.38.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $446.41 on Monday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.62 and a 12-month high of $737.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $469.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $574.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.59.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 19.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

