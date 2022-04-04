National Asset Management Inc. Has $892,000 Stock Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,024 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Snap by 4.1% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 80.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 7.0% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Snap by 2.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 3.0% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $82.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.09.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 13,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $481,484.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $36,242,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,251,699 shares of company stock worth $47,574,738 in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $37.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $60.73 billion, a PE ratio of -113.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.28. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.32 and a 12-month high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Snap Profile (Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.