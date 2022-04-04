National Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,183 Shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,183 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Vaxart worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VXRT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vaxart by 203.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 178,320 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vaxart by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 8,578 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Vaxart by 154.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 33,360 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Vaxart by 1,171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Vaxart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Vaxart alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vaxart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.10.

Vaxart stock opened at $5.20 on Monday. Vaxart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $11.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.11. The firm has a market cap of $654.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 0.42.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 7,900.22% and a negative return on equity of 36.68%. The business’s revenue was down 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vaxart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.