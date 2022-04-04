National Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 72.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,301 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 45.0% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $78.22 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.55. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $57.90 and a 1 year high of $97.13.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.