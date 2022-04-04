National Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,776 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GH. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after purchasing an additional 102,483 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Guardant Health by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Guardant Health by 0.5% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 591,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP grew its position in Guardant Health by 238.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,958,000 after acquiring an additional 67,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Guardant Health by 8.2% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $73.04 on Monday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.87 and a 12 month high of $169.43. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.24. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 108.57% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. The company had revenue of $108.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. Guardant Health’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $289,823.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

