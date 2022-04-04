National Bank of Canada FI Acquires Shares of 2,928 Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,928 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 11.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,682 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,508,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 2.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,771 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 7.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the third quarter valued at about $1,467,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 3.5% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WIRE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

WIRE stock opened at $118.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.18. Encore Wire Co. has a 12 month low of $65.98 and a 12 month high of $151.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.85.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The electronics maker reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $4.49. The firm had revenue of $687.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.79 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 48.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.30%.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

