National Bank of Canada FI Invests $316,000 in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,715,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $673,531,000 after purchasing an additional 362,801 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,694,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $670,734,000 after purchasing an additional 72,120 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,260,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $600,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796,866 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,194,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $539,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,130,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $478,097,000 after acquiring an additional 614,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLB. Citigroup raised their price target on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Schlumberger from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.30.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $41.69 on Monday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $24.52 and a 1-year high of $46.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $58.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 2.02.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.88%.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $324,268.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $995,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,451 shares of company stock worth $4,190,908. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile (Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.