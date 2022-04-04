National Bank of Canada FI Invests $330,000 in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,118 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter worth about $2,544,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter worth about $3,602,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter worth about $16,403,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 13.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,715,000 after purchasing an additional 82,639 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LITE. Susquehanna increased their target price on Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Lumentum from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Lumentum from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $95.50 on Monday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $108.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.55.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $446.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $887,947.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total value of $233,123.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,965 shares of company stock worth $1,912,911. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

