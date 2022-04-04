National Bank of Canada FI Invests $381,000 in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SII. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Sprott by 4.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott by 11.8% during the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 28.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SII opened at $51.48 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Sprott Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.57 and a 52 week high of $51.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Sprott ( NYSE:SII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 21.84%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Sprott’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

SII has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities lowered shares of Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

