National Bank of Canada FI Makes New $434,000 Investment in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the third quarter worth about $91,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the third quarter worth about $123,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 24.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 12.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on RCII shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.
NASDAQ:RCII opened at $24.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 3.36. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.70 and a fifty-two week high of $67.76.
Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 50.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.00%.
Rent-A-Center Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rent-A-Center (RCII)
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.