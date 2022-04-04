National Bank of Canada FI Purchases Shares of 3,300 Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 33.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the third quarter valued at about $171,000. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.31.

Crown stock opened at $125.76 on Monday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.27 and a 52-week high of $130.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.77 and a 200-day moving average of $111.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.10, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. Crown had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 37.44%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.97%.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $686,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $41,509.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,684,110 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

