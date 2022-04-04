National Bank of Canada FI Purchases Shares of 5,116 Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 409,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,885,000 after purchasing an additional 246,151 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 15.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 578.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $1,561,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 15,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $1,235,104.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 661,314 shares of company stock valued at $46,135,865. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IBKR opened at $66.77 on Monday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.95 and a 52 week high of $82.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.08. The firm has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.75.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.00 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 10.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

IBKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.60.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

