National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an underperform rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.25.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock traded down $2.09 on Thursday, hitting $68.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,465. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $49.16 and a 52-week high of $71.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.71.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $546.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.37 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 21.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $2,564,789.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,220 shares of company stock worth $10,835,780. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFG. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 957.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 525.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.