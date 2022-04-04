National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded National Presto Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

Get National Presto Industries alerts:

NYSE NPK traded down $1.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.54. 37 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,297. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.07 million, a PE ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.58. National Presto Industries has a fifty-two week low of $76.40 and a fifty-two week high of $107.89.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from National Presto Industries’s previous annual dividend of $1.00. National Presto Industries’s payout ratio is 27.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of National Presto Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,711,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 884,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,547,000 after purchasing an additional 26,113 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 52.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Presto Industries (Get Rating)

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small electric appliance, and defense products primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Housewares/Small Appliance, Defense, and Safety. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Presto Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Presto Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.