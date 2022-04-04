National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.56.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

Shares of National Retail Properties stock traded down $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $45.11. The stock had a trading volume of 8,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,190. National Retail Properties has a 1 year low of $40.65 and a 1 year high of $50.33. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 8.63, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.91.

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 39.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,113,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $966,862,000 after buying an additional 935,569 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,330,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,144,000 after buying an additional 2,037,833 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,109,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,768,000 after buying an additional 709,779 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 0.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,963,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,379,000 after buying an additional 12,870 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,941,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,376,000 after buying an additional 87,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

About National Retail Properties (Get Rating)

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.