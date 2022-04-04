National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Price Target Raised to $52.00

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on EYE. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of National Vision from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of National Vision from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of National Vision from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE opened at $44.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.84. National Vision has a 12-month low of $34.70 and a 12-month high of $65.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. National Vision had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $477.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that National Vision will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of National Vision during the 1st quarter valued at $405,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in National Vision by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 173,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in National Vision by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 608,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,517,000 after purchasing an additional 17,969 shares in the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

