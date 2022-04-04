Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

NGS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.84. 423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,989. The firm has a market cap of $154.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.76. Natural Gas Services Group has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $14.04.

Natural Gas Services Group ( NYSE:NGS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.39). Natural Gas Services Group had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%.

In related news, Director John Chisholm sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $27,623.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James R. Hazlett sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $36,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,550 shares of company stock worth $79,751 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 588,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 494,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 295,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 39,460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 36,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 304.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 41,456 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, compressor engineered products, compressor design and sales, compressor rebuild and exchange, compressor parts, WellMaker compressors, CiP compressors, and flare systems.

