Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NAVB traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.77. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,827. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $2.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.84.

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.

