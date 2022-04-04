Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
NAVB traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.77. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,827. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $2.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.84.
About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NAVB)
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Receive News & Ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.