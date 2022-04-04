Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NVTS. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of NVTS stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. Navitas Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $22.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.57.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $25,515,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $23,813,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $23,502,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $18,307,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $12,866,000. Institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. Its products integrate GaN power with drive, control, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility, and new energy markets.

