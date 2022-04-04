nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNOGet Rating) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NCNO. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nCino from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of nCino from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, nCino presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.96.

NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $46.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.18 and a beta of 1.05. nCino has a 1-year low of $37.65 and a 1-year high of $79.43.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNOGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $74.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.31 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.89% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that nCino will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of nCino by 713.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,069 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of nCino by 51.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of nCino by 102.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,313,000 after purchasing an additional 222,582 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of nCino by 145.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 38,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 22,557 shares during the period. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of nCino in the third quarter valued at approximately $417,000.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

