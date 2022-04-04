NCR (NYSE:NCR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NCR. TheStreet upgraded shares of NCR from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NCR from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.29.

NYSE:NCR traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.52. 16,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,279. NCR has a 12-month low of $34.30 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 69.38 and a beta of 1.61.

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. NCR had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 30.86%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NCR will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 21,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $916,463.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NCR by 152.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 42,285 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in NCR by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 420,662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,305,000 after purchasing an additional 46,237 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in NCR by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,160,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,962,000 after purchasing an additional 111,500 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NCR in the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in NCR in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,759,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

