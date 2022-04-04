NCR (NYSE:NCR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on NCR. TheStreet upgraded shares of NCR from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NCR from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.29.
NYSE:NCR traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.52. 16,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,279. NCR has a 12-month low of $34.30 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 69.38 and a beta of 1.61.
In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 21,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $916,463.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NCR by 152.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 42,285 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in NCR by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 420,662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,305,000 after purchasing an additional 46,237 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in NCR by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,160,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,962,000 after purchasing an additional 111,500 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NCR in the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in NCR in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,759,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.
About NCR (Get Rating)
NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.
