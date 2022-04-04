Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “N/A” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €88.28 ($97.01).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($98.90) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €92.50 ($101.65) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($98.90) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($115.38) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($109.89) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of NEM stock traded up €0.46 ($0.51) on Monday, hitting €88.26 ($96.99). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,484. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.95, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Nemetschek has a fifty-two week low of €54.64 ($60.04) and a fifty-two week high of €116.15 ($127.64). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €79.18 and its 200-day moving average price is €91.85.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

